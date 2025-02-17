Saints Predicted To Acquire Bills 5-Time Pro Bowler In Possible $28 Million Deal
The New Orleans Saints will be a curious team to follow when free agency opens in mid-March.
As has been the case every year for the past half-decade, the Saints are projected to be well over the salary cap for the 2025 season. And coming off a 5-12 campaign, there's no shortage of roster areas in need of improvement.
While the Saints can use many of their usual tricks to convert base salary into signing bonuses, they still won't have the funds to sign any true stars in free agency. But if they're interested, they can take swings at players coming off down years who have star track records.
One such player is former Buffalo Bills wideout Amari Cooper, who didn't live up to expectations in Buffalo after a midseason trade from the Cleveland Browns. A five-time Pro Bowler who began his career with the Oakland Raiders and current Saints quarterback Derek Carr, Cooper is an interesting fit for New Orleans.
On Sunday, Andrew Buller-Russ of Sportsnaut predicted that Cooper would sign with the Saints in free agency this offseason.
"Once again, the Saints have cap issues, so just getting back to zero will be a nice accomplishment," Buller-Russ wrote. "Yet, this team still needs to find ways to improve so they’ll have to stick to finding more affordable options in free agency."
"Amari Cooper could qualify since he’s coming off a down season in Buffalo, but he could be in for a bounce-back year playing with Derek Carr again."
In 14 games between Cleveland and Buffalo, Cooper totaled just 547 receiving yards, a new career-low. But he's only a year removed from a 1,250-yard campaign with the Browns, and his existing rapport with Carr could help him return to Pro Bowl status.
Cooper is projected for a two-year, $28 million deal, which could suit the Saints if they're willing to make him one of their bigger signings of the spring.
With the receiver position up in the air in New Orleans beyond Chris Olave, who missed most of the 2024 season due to injury, it could make sense for the Saints to add a veteran who should have a high floor as long as he's getting his targets.
