Saints Predicted To Add Talented QB Prospect After Spencer Rattler Decision
The New Orleans Saints came into the season with one of the worst offensive situations in all of football. They have the worst quarterback room in football, led by Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler, and Tyler Shough.
Recently, head coach Kellen Moore named Rattler the starter in New Orleans, which is a bad look for Shough, as the team likely drafted him in the second round to be the next franchise starter. With that in mind, there's a chance the Saints will be looking for a new quarterback again next offseason.
Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic recently put together a 2026 NFL mock draft. For the Saints, Baumgardner projected they would use the No. 1 pick in the draft to select generational quarterback prospect Arch Manning out of Texas.
NFL Mock Draft: Saints land QB Arch Manning pick No. 1
"No fanbase in the league will enter September thinking very much about the 2026 NFL Draft. Give it a few weeks," Baumgardner wrote. "With the college football season kicking off in full this weekend, now feels like a good time to take an early look at what the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft could look like. Plenty is going to change between now and then, of course, but we’ll project anyway. The following draft order was based off Austin Mock’s NFL wins projections for The Athletic.
"The odds of Manning returning to Texas for a fourth season aren’t very long — many believe he’ll be a 2027 prospect. Nothing’s etched in stone, though. And as of right now, Manning is the best QB prospect in this class, from his arm talent to footwork to processing and, perhaps, even mobility. Who says no to another Manning in New Orleans?"
If the Saints are drafting at pick No. 1, that means the quarterback situation was a disaster this year. In that case, drafting Manning at No. 1 makes perfect sense.
Shough was never the right pick to make for the Saints. He doesn't have the makings of a franchise signal caller, but the Saints opted to select him anyway.
In all likelihood, the Saints will be in a position to draft Manning. If that's the case, it would be a fireable offense for the front office to pass on him.
