Saints Predicted To Cut Ties With Fan Favorite In Blockbuster Trade
The New Orleans Saints aren't in a great spot as a franchise right now. They don't have a bright young core of players to be too excited about, but they don't have the veteran roster of talent that can take them to the playoffs.
In this situation, the Saints could be primed to trade some of their older, more expensive players.
Pro Football Network recently suggested the Saints could trade veteran tight end Taysom Hill this offseason. Hill is entering the final year of his contract in 2025.
"The Saints don’t have many tradeable contracts because of how aggressively they use void years," They wrote. "That means that there are very few players that would make salary cap sense for the Saints to trade, at least until after June 1 (when they can spread the cap hit out over multiple years).
"When we get to that point, Taysom Hill is one possibility as a soon-to-be 35-year-old entering the last year of his contract. Hill’s $10 million base salary exceeds his value, so a trade would likely come with a renegotiated contract. However, with Sean Payton being Hill’s biggest supporter in the league, perhaps the Broncos coach could find a role for his Swiss Army knife."
There are likely to be a few teams in the league to be interested in a trade like this. Hill is such a unique talent that there might not be too many teams who are interested in bringing in his skillset.
But across the league, the Saints could likely find a suitor for the veteran tight end. Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos make a lot of sense as a suitor, too.
