Saints News Network

Saints Predicted To Draft Superstar To Replace Taysom Hill

Will the Saints draft a tight end?

Zach Pressnell

Dec 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) leaves the field after an injury against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) leaves the field after an injury against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have a few key needs to address in the upcoming NFL Draft. The biggest hole on the Saints' roster is at quarterback, especially if Derek Carr misses the entire season with a shoulder injury.

While the Saints could select a quarterback with their first-round pick, there are a lot of other prospects to look into at pick No. 9 in the NFL Draft.

NFL Spinzone's Sayre Bedinger recently put together a mock draft. In this mock draft, Bedinger predicted the Saints would pass on a quarterback at pick No. 9 and select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren instead.

"As tempting as it may be for the Saints to take a quarterback here given Derek Carr’s injury status, but I don’t know if they need to take the risk at this juncture here," Bedinger wrote. "The Saints are one of a handful of teams being rumored to love Tyler Shough, so maybe we watch out for that later.

"For the time being, the Saints upgrade their offense anyway and get one of the biggest difference makers in Tyler Warren, who can pair up with Juwan Johnson and give this team a unique weapon with tremendous versatility."

If Warren is available at pick No. 9, this is a very intriguing idea to look at.

The Saints have Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill right now, though neither of these players are the game changing talent that Warren is expected to be.

Adding Warren to the offense would almost certainly be adding a franchise tight end with incredible upside.

While the Saints have more pressing needs to address, it would be hard to blame them for selecting such a captivating talent in Warren at pick No. 9.

More NFL: Saints Favored To Draft Offensive Star Not Named Shedeur Sanders

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News