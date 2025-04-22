Saints Predicted To Draft Superstar To Replace Taysom Hill
The New Orleans Saints have a few key needs to address in the upcoming NFL Draft. The biggest hole on the Saints' roster is at quarterback, especially if Derek Carr misses the entire season with a shoulder injury.
While the Saints could select a quarterback with their first-round pick, there are a lot of other prospects to look into at pick No. 9 in the NFL Draft.
NFL Spinzone's Sayre Bedinger recently put together a mock draft. In this mock draft, Bedinger predicted the Saints would pass on a quarterback at pick No. 9 and select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren instead.
"As tempting as it may be for the Saints to take a quarterback here given Derek Carr’s injury status, but I don’t know if they need to take the risk at this juncture here," Bedinger wrote. "The Saints are one of a handful of teams being rumored to love Tyler Shough, so maybe we watch out for that later.
"For the time being, the Saints upgrade their offense anyway and get one of the biggest difference makers in Tyler Warren, who can pair up with Juwan Johnson and give this team a unique weapon with tremendous versatility."
If Warren is available at pick No. 9, this is a very intriguing idea to look at.
The Saints have Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill right now, though neither of these players are the game changing talent that Warren is expected to be.
Adding Warren to the offense would almost certainly be adding a franchise tight end with incredible upside.
While the Saints have more pressing needs to address, it would be hard to blame them for selecting such a captivating talent in Warren at pick No. 9.
