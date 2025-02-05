Saints News Network

Saints Predicted To Hold Onto $150 Million Star Despite Surging Rumors

Will the Saints keep Derek Carr heading into the 2025 season?

Nov 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) reacts after tight end Taysom Hill (not pictured) scores a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have a tough decision to make with quarterback Derek Carr. The Saints are currently $60 million over the cap and could look to save money any way possible.

This includes cutting or trading Carr, though not everybody believes the Saints will go through with the idea.

John Sigler of USA Today recently predicted the Saints would keep Carr heading into the 2025 season. Sigler noted the talent gap between Carr and the other rostered quarterbacks, as well as the 33-year-old's massive cap hit if the team cut him.

"Carr missed seven games with injuries last season, Haener only completed 18 passes, and Rattler didn’t win a single game he played in," Sigler wrote. "DiNucci was a late addition to the practice squad and, for now, he’s been retained for 2025.

We’ll see how this group develops but change should be expected. DiNucci could be swapped out for another experienced backup who knows the new coach’s system (like Cooper Rush if the Saints hire Kellen Moore as head coach). Carr’s salary cap hit is the highest on the team and his contract is structured to where getting out of it this spring is almost unrealistic. Expect him to stay."

This doesn't rule out the potential for the Saints to trade him. There could be a team around the league desperate enough to take on his entire contract in order to roster a productive NFL quarterback. It's not a guarantee, but I'd be surprised if the Saints don't attempt to shop their starting signal caller.

