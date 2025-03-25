Saints Predicted To Lose $45 Million Free Agent Target To Vikings
The New Orleans Saints desperately need to add a cornerback this offseason and there are a few easy ways for them to do so. This issue arose over the last year as the Saints lost both Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo.
One player the Saints have routinely been connected to is free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., formerly of the Los Angeles Chargers. Samuel is coming off an injury riddled season, but he's still young and very talented. Spotrac predicts he'll sign for $45 million over four seasons, but given his injury history, it could be a bit lower.
Sports Grid's Grant White doesn't expect Samuel to sign with the Saints, though. White recently predicted he would sign with the Minnesota Vikings instead.
"Asante Samuel Jr.'s season was far from flawless, marred by injuries and inconsistencies, yet his track record and veteran savvy remain highly attractive to franchises seeking cornerback talent in free agency," White wrote. "What he's already accomplished should ensure some real interest."
Samuel would be a huge addition for the Saints, but there's a chance a team like the Vikings could steal him away. The Vikings have more money to spend and the same need for a young defensive back.
If the Saints whiff on Samuel, it would make their first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft much more important. Michigan cornerback Will Johnson would be a great pick for the Saints at No. 9 in the draft. Johnson is one of the most talented defensive players in the draft and the Saints might have the chance to select him at pick No. 9.
