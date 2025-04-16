Saints Predicted To Lose Out On 23-Year-Old Superstar Thanks To Raiders
The New Orleans Saints are in a world of uncertainty at the quarterback position.
After they learned last week that Derek Carr's status for the upcoming season is in jeopardy, the Saints could be targeting a QB with the ninth-overall pick in the NFL Draft. That's an awfully high pick to use, however, unless New Orleans is sure they've got the right guy.
Many seem to believe that Colorado's Shedeur Sanders could be that guy. Sanders, 23, is generally regarded as the second-best QB prospect in this draft class behind presumptive number-one pick Cam Ward, and there don't appear to be too many teams ahead of New Orleans that would be threats to pick him.
However, one NFL writer believes a team who just traded for a new starting quarterback will still swoop in and spoil the Saints' fun.
On Wednesday, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon predicted that the Las Vegas Raiders would draft Sanders with the number-six overall pick, ruining any plans the Saints had of taking him to become their starter of the future.
"Formerly a frequent top-three pick in the mock draft realm, the Colorado product has seen his stock fall pretty broadly, but many view him as a target for the Saints at No. 9 overall now that Carr's status is cloudy," Gagnon wrote.
"This is a gut feeling from years of exposure to this team. I just don't think the Raiders will be able to pass him up in the No. 6 spot, regardless of Geno Smith."
If the Saints don't end up drafting a quarterback and Carr isn't ready to go, they'll likely start the season with either Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler under center. The two combined to go 0-7 in their starts in 2024.
That's a situation with tank written all over it, but if the Saints miss out on the two best QBs in a weak class, tanking might be the ideal solution.
