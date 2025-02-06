Saints Predicted To Poach $56 Million Star Alongside Potential Coach Hire
The New Orleans Saints are seemingly zeroed in on Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their next head coach hire. Anything official is going to have to wait until after Moore and the Eagles compete in the Super Bowl, but it doesn't seem like the Saints are directing any of their attention elsewhere.
FanSided's Criss Partee recently suggested the Saints could target star edge rusher Josh Sweat as a complement to adding Moore, assuming Moore takes the job in the next few weeks. Sweat is projected to land a three-year, $56 million deal in free agency, per Spotrac, which could be tough for the Saints to afford.
"This season, Sweat tallied eight sacks and 25.5 over the past three regular seasons combined, consistently disrupting opposing quarterbacks," Partee wrote. "His blend of speed and power has made him one of the Eagles' most reliable defenders.
"The Saints’ pass rush ranked among the league’s worst this season finishing in the lower third with 39 sacks. Sweat could be the catalyst to revamp their defensive front, pairing well with Cameron Jordan who is still a good player but in the twilight of his career and heading into the final year of his current deal. Despite Jordan turning 36 in July, these two could still form a formidable duo for New Orleans."
Sweat would be a huge add for the Saints. The 27-year-old edge rusher would immediately step into the Saints' defense as the best edge rusher they've had since Cam Jordan's prime years.
But the cost could be the issue. With the Saints $60 million over the cap, it's going to be tough to add any big-name free agents like Sweat.
