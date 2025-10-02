Saints Predicted To Replace Spencer Rattler With Breakout Star QB
The New Orleans Saints came into the season with major questions surrounding the quarterback position. Derek Carr suddenly retired, and the Saints were left with a trio of unproven talents.
Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler were on the roster last year, but neither looked good at all. The team opted to draft Tyler Shough in the second-round, which was met with heavy questioning and criticism.
After a long quarterback battle, Rattler beat Shough for the starting job and has looked solid for the most part. Rattler hasn't done anything to force the Saints to make a change at the position, but the team is still 0-4 after four games. If the Saints end up with the worst record in the sport, there's a chance the team opts to select a quarterback at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner recently projected the Saints would draft Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza at pick No. 2 in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Latest NFL mock draft projects Saints to land Indiana's Fernando Mendoza
"As is often the case, the quarterback discussion has gotten more interesting since the start of the season. It’s still early, and plenty could change," Baumgardner wrote. "For now, though, I’m down to Mendoza and South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers as the top two quarterbacks in this class.
"I’ve loved how much Mendoza has already improved under Indiana coach Curt Cignetti — and he was already a smart player before he got to Indiana. Mendoza has handled pressure well and hit on nearly 60 percent of his third-and-long attempts. If his accuracy holds throughout the Big Ten slate, he’ll remain in the discussion for QB1."
Mendoza has been a breakout quarterback this season. Coming into the year, it didn't seem like he was at the top of any draft boards. But after the first few weeks of the college football season, Mendoza has burst on the scene and dominated his opponents.
If he can continue this dominance with opponents like Oregon and Penn State on the schedule, he could emerge as the clear top signal caller in the draft.
While Rattler hasn't done anything to lose the job yet, the Saints may be forced to make a change if the team can't win more than two or three games.
