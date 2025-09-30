Saints-Packers Trade Speculation Heating Up; DT Could Fit In Green Bay
The New Orleans Saints have stumbled out of the gate to a 0-4 start. They've looked competitive at times, but it's clear that this team is headed for quite the long and stressful rebuild.
Because of this, the Saints could be aggressive sellers at the trade deadline. Players like Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, and Cameron Jordan have dominated the headlines as potential trade chips, but the Saints have more pieces to move than these three.
John Sigler of Saints Wire recently pitched a trade proposal that would send Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
Latest Saints-Packers mock trade sends defensive tackle to Green Bay
"Right now, the Saints don't have a pick in two of the final four rounds next year. Trades that swapped sixth rounders for defensive linemen with similar resumes like Roy Robertson-Harris and Harrison Phillips have established a precedent," Sigler wrote. "Shepherd isn't going to be part of a multiyear rebuild. Getting a pick and sending him to a playoff contender is good for both sides. Here's our proposal:
"The Green Bay Packers' defensive line was worn down by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and they took a big hit when Devonte Wyatt left the game with a knee injury. Micah Parsons was worth the trade but their depth chart has been exposed without Kenny Clark in the middle. Shepherd isn't a comparable talent to Clark or Wyatt. But he is an established, starting-quality defensive tackle. He could do a lot to shore up a Packers defensive line that hopes to compete in the playoffs."
The Packers need help stopping the run, especially after moving Kenny Clark to the Dallas Cowboys in the Micah Parsons trade. Acquiring Shepherd from the Saints would help them do that.
Shepherd isn't a star, but he plays his role against the run. He fills holes on the defensive line and does a good job of getting penetration against opposing fronts.
For the Saints, this idea makes plenty of sense. Shepherd doesn't have a future with the team, so moving him for a sixth-round pick would fit their future much better.
