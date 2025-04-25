Saints Predicted To Take 25-Year-Old QB After Passing On Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart
It was an entirely defensible move for the New Orleans Saints to pass on quarterbacks with the number-nine pick in the NFL Draft, but they've now been left in an awkward position.
The Saints don't know for sure who their starting QB will be this season, and they definitely don't know who it will be next year. They could have selected Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders on Thursday night, but passed on both in favor of Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.
Dart is off the board now, headed to play for the New York Giants. Sanders is still there, but the Saints have seven teams in front of them before their next pick on Friday (number 40 overall). Will they still take a quarterback at 40 if Sanders is gone?
One NFL writer believes that's precisely what New Orleans will do.
On Friday, Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic predicted that the Saints would select Louisville QB Tyler Shough with their second-round selection when the draft resumes at 7 p.m. EST.
"Whether or not Derek Carr is healthy this season, the Saints need a long-term answer at quarterback," Baumgardner wrote.
"Shough — a much better athlete than people realize — had outstanding flashes last season in Jeff Brohm’s offense. He possesses the frame (6-5, 219) and arm talent to be a potential NFL starter."
Shough, 25, passed for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions at Louisville this past season. It was his only year out of six collegiate campaigns with full-time starting reps. He had previously played at Oregon and Texas Tech.
The Saints wouldn't draft Shough if they didn't think he could eventually become a starter, but they also couldn't count on him one day becoming that franchise guy. Those can be difficult dueling concepts to rectify, but the alternative is complete uncertainty.
More NFL: 3 Big Name Prospects To Watch For Saints At Pick No. 40