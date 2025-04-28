Saints' Second Round Pick Shockingly Called 'Best Pick Of Draft'
The New Orleans Saints had quite a few holes on their roster going into the NFL Draft.
Following the three-day event, the Saints have patched most of these holes, but there are still some members of the media being critical of their decisions. Even then, some members of the media are praising decisions made by the Saints, even the shocking ones.
FanSided's Mike Phillips recently listed who he believed was every team's best draft pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. For the Saints, he shockingly listed second-round pick Tyler Shough as their best draft selection this year.
"Derek Carr's shoulder injury created a big hole under center for New Orleans and grabbing Shough, one of the oldest prospects in the class at 25, gives the Saints a pro-ready option who can start right away for new head coach Kellen Moore," Phillips wrote. "Although Shough doesn't have the type of upside a guy like Jalen Milroe may have, he has a very high floor and gives New Orleans a chance to find a short-term fix under center."
To call the Shough pick the best pick of the draft would be quite a stretch. Although Shough fills the biggest hole on the New Orleans roster, he doesn't fill it in a big way.
The 25-year-old doesn't have a very high ceiling at all and he's already going on 26 years old. He fills a huge hole for the Saints, especially in Derek Carr's absence, but it could turn out to be quite a flop. The Saints could have landed a more talented quarterback a few rounds later.
