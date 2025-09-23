Saints Predicted To Sell; 3 Stars At Center Of Growing Trade Buzz
The New Orleans Saints are one of the worst teams in football and it doesn't seem like they have much life this year. Spencer Rattler is under center and has looked solid, but the unit around him has struggled.
Head coach Kellen Moore's team is seemingly years away from contending, which could mean they'd be a solid fit to be the most aggressive sellers in the league at the trade deadline. New Orleans has a few players who could net some solid draft capital on the trade block.
Josh Petry of Touchdown Wire recently predicted the Saints would sell at the trade deadline, going as far as to suggest Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, and Cameron Jordan would make sense as trade chips for New Orleans.
Saints may end up as aggressive trade deadline sellers
"With the expectations coming into the season being on the floor for the New Orleans Saints, I wouldn't imagine any name is off the table in November," Petry wrote. "Cameron Jordan, Alvin Kamara, and Chris Olave could all be of interest for many teams looking for production, and I am sure they would want to go to a team that isn't rebuilding but is established for a run into the playoffs."
The Saints will likely look to sell in the coming weeks. They're 0-3 and hardly showing signs of life at this point. New Orleans needs to make some moves to set the team up for the future and trading this trio of stars could certainly help push the team in the right direction.
Olave could make sense as a trade fit if the Saints don't believe they could re-sign him. Obviously, keeping Olave on the roster is best for the future, but if he's unwilling to sign an extension, the Saints could net a solid draft pick or two for his services.
Kamara would likely net a solid pick, too. He's still a capable running back and injuries are piling up around the league. There are bound to be contending teams interested in acquired the veteran playmaker.
Jordan is a solid option, too, but it would be a salary dump at the most for the Saints.
Either way, selling makes sense for the Saints. They could move a handful of players, but this trio will likely be at the center of a lot of rumors in the coming weeks.
