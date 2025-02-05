Saints Predicted To Sign $160 Million Star Quarterback In Free Agency Blockbuster
The New Orleans Saints haven't had much luck at quarterback in the post-Drew Brees era.
After the future Hall of Famer Brees held down the starting role in New Orleans for 15 years, the Saints have struggled to find continuity under center. They hoped signing Derek Carr to a $150 million contract would pan out, but two years into that deal, the Saints likely wish they'd let Carr go elsewhere.
The Saints have the means to get Carr off their books in 2025. They can either cut him and assume a $50 million dead cap hit spread out over the next two seasons, or they can look to trade him for a minimal return. Either way, if they don't think Carr is the right man to start for them next season, they aren't completely stuck with him.
But that begs another question: If the Saints are planning on getting rid of Carr, who will be his replacement? Given the combined 0-7 records of Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler as the team's other starters this season, that replacement is likely to come from outside the organization.
Can New Orleans afford to take a swing in free agency? Sportsgrid's Zack Cook recently predicted that the Saints would sign 2024 Minnesota Vikings starter Sam Darnold, who projects to get the biggest contract of any free-agent QB this offseason.
"Sam Darnold put up impressive numbers this season, demonstrating that he has the potential to be a starting quarterback in the NFL," Cook wrote. "However, the way he finished the season raises questions about how it will affect his value in free agency."
Darnold, 27, had a breakout season in 2024 after failing to land a starting job in either of the previous two years. He went 14-3, passing for 251.4 yards per game and throwing 35 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.
Financially, Darnold could make very little sense for the Saints, assuming his market includes multiple teams this winter. Spotrac projects him for a four-year, $160 million deal, which would be an albatross on New Orleans' payroll, especially because they have the least projected salary cap space of any team heading into 2025.
Is there a world where Darnold ends up with the Saints? Certainly, but it's going to require some deft salary cap maneuvering, including dumping Carr's contract in some fashion, and it's also a risk to assume one good year portends more elite production moving forward.
