Saints Predicted To Sign Injury-Plagued Star To Contract Extension

The Saints could look to sign wide receiver Chris Olave to a massive contract extension.

Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) catches a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints haven't had the best offseason to this point, but there's still time to change things.

Despite losing Derek Carr to retirement, the Saints have an intriguing rookie quarterback set to take over. Pair that with an offensive guru in Kellen Moore taking over as the team's head coach and you have a bit to be excited about.

But the Saints could make another solid move this offseason.

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan recently suggested the Saints could look to sign star wide receiver Chris Olave to a contract extension this offseason even though Olave has two years left on his deal.

"Olave has two years remaining on his contract, but New Orleans could look to extend the former first-round receiver," Sullivan wrote. "When healthy, Olave is an automatic 1,000-yard receiver, but was limited to eight games last season due to injury. So long as he's healthy, Olave is one of the brightest young receivers and is only entering his age-25 season."

The biggest issue revolving around a potential Olave extension is the star's extensive history of head injuries and concussions that dates back to his time at Ohio State. These head injuries have continued into the NFL and it's concerning to say the least.

If the Saints aren't worried about these injuries, they could sign him to a huge extension. While many might not see this as a pressing issue, it would be a great deal to get done before Olave hits free agency.

If the Saints let Olave make it to free agency, he's as good as gone.

