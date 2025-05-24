Desperate Saints Should Bring In Star Super Bowl Tight End
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently suggested the Philadelphia Eagles could look to trade star tight end Dallas Goedert this offseason following the team's Super Bowl victory last season.
"The Philadelphia Eagles shouldn't be in a hurry to move tight end Dallas Goedert. However, his production has dropped in three straight seasons, he turned 30 earlier this year, and he's not signed beyond this year," Sobleski wrote. "Injuries have played a role in the downturn of Goedert's production, but that doesn't exactly work in the favor of an aging veteran.
"Goedert can still be a productive member of the Eagles offense, as he showed during last season's Super Bowl run, where he caught 17 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown. However, Grant Calcaterra proved that he can fill the void left by Goedert, which he did during a four-game stretch last season while the latter dealt with a hamstring injury."
Sobleski didn't mention a team as a trade landing spot, but they suggested Goedert would only be worth fifth round pick and a late round pick swap. For this price, the New Orleans Saints should call the Eagles and make an offer for the star.
New Orleans has rookie signal caller Tyler Shough expected to compete for the starting quarterback job. Other than Shough, the Saints have Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener competing for playing time. All three of these quarterbacks could use a star tight end as a safety blanket.
The Saints can afford to go and get Goedert this offseason. Acquiring him would make it much easier for the incoming young quarterback to find his footing in the NFL. The Saints don't have too many weapons on offense, so a deal like this would go a long way.
Plus, it would pair Goedert back up with his former offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, who's now the head coach of the Saints.
More NFL: Saints Writer Identifies Glaring Weakness, Team Need