Saints Under Fire For $24.5 Million Alvin Kamara Decision
The New Orleans Saints don't have a lot to be excited about this season, especially with franchise star Derek Carr retiring earlier in the summer.
Carr's retirement leaves Spencer Rattler as the starting quarterback and rookie Tyler Shough as his backup. Neither Shough nor Rattler has been too impressive. The Saints team as a whole has struggled, as expected. But there are still a few bright spots on the roster. Even then, some people find a way to complain about the best players, too.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently bashed the Saints for the contract they gave to running back Alvin Kamara a while back. Kamara is on a two-year, $24.5 million contract extension that keeps him with the Saints through the 2026 season.
Alvin Kamara tabbed as one of the most overpaid RBs in football
"Kamara's had a fantastic career, but he'll count nearly $16.2 million against the cap for the noncompetitive Saints in 2025. Meanwhile, it will cost them another $18.3 million to move on next offseason," Gagnon wrote. "That's a tough spot considering the five-time Pro Bowler is now on the wrong side of 30 and has scored just 18 touchdowns the last three years. Wear and tear have factored in, but that all counts at this point in a running back's career. Why did they give him this deal last fall?"
Kamara is a franchise star in New Orleans. He's been their best player for more than a few years and looks to be the top talent on offense again this season. While he might be slightly overpaid for his age as a running back, it's nothing egregious. It's not like he's earning $30 million a year to not produce. He's only being paid less than $20 million and he's still the top option on offense.
The Saints have a lot of issues, but Kamara isn't one of them. He's bound to put together a solid season in New Orleans. If he can do so, the veteran star should be able to shake this "overpaid" label that's been thrown on him.
