Saints Predicted To Swing Blockbuster Trade For Ideal Derek Carr Successor
The New Orleans Saints desperately need to add a quarterback this offseason and it seems like they're eyeing Colorado signal caller Shedeur Sanders with the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But there could be a problem.
Sanders is seen as the second-best quarterback in the draft, so there's a good chance he's off the board by the time the Saints land on the clock. New Orleans might need to trade up if it wants to be sure it lands the captivating star.
Lou Scataglia of NFL Spinzone recently predicted the Saints would swing a blockbuster draft-day trade with the New England Patriots to move from pick No. 9 to pick No. 4 in the first round of the NFL Draft. With the No. 4 pick, Scataglia predicts the Saints will select the aforementioned Sanders.
"With Derek Carr's 2025 status now in jeopardy, the New Orleans Saints make a major move and trade up five slots with the New England Patriots to secure Shedeur Sanders," Scataglia wrote. "If nothing else, the Saints finally begin the process of building for the future."
A trade like this would likely cost the Saints a lot of draft capital. But if New Orleans wants to be sure it lands the prospect that it wants, it's the price of doing business.
Staying at No. 9 would be quite risky, especially with teams like the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Los Angeles Rams potentially looking to trade up and undercut the Saints to steal Sanders.
