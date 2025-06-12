Saints Predicted To Trade Spencer Rattler For $180 Million Rival
The New Orleans Saints have a massive problem at quarterback. Once Derek Carr entered shocking retirement, the Saints were left with Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler, and second round pick Tyler Shough as the top three signal callers on the team.
This gives New Orleans the worst quarterback room in football and it's not particularly close.
New Orleans could turn to one of its biggest rivals to fill the hole at quarterback.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently predicted the Saints would trade Rattler, 2026 fifth-round pick, and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.
"If the Saints are going to spring Cousins free, they’ll likely need to take on a large portion of his guaranteed money," Kay wrote. "For an organization with just $29 million in available funds, such a move is far easier said than done. It's especially tricky given Cousins represents a major upgrade to one of Atlanta’s division rivals.
"Still, the Saints could find a way to orchestrate a deal and instantly elevate themselves into contention. If they offer the right mix of financial benefits, draft capital and a replacement backup, the Falcons could ship Cousins to New Orleans to finish out his career."
The idea of this trade makes a lot of sense, but it's always complicated when you're trading with a division opponent, especially at the quarterback position. If the Falcons trade Cousins to the Saints and the veteran comes back to dominate Atlanta, they'll be left kicking themselves in the behind.
But the Saints aren't just a quarterback away from a Super Bowl. Cousins would make them a lot better, potentially moving them out of last place in the NFC, but it's hard to imagine this trade haunting the Falcons. It seems to make sense for both sides.
