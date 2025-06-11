Potential Tyler Shough Replacement Spotted At Saints Minicamp
The New Orleans Saints have a disastrous quarterback room for the 2025 season, and it doesn't appear they're going to take any more steps to upgrade it before the season begins.
With veteran quarterback Derek Carr entering retirement following a brutal shoulder injury, the Saints were left with the trio of Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener as the best three quarterbacks on the roster.
Shough, the team's second round draft pick this offseason, is the heavy favorite to win the starting quarterback job out of training camp.
Both Rattler and Haener were given opportunities to play last season when Carr was sidelined with injuries. But both young signal callers looked lost and overwhelmed at the highest level.
With that in mind, the Saints may already look toward the 2026 NFL Draft to find the quarterback of the future, especially if the team is favored to land a top three pick in the draft.
To add some fuel to the fire, one of the top quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft class, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, was recently seen with Saints head coach Kellen Moore at New Orleans' minicamp.
While this likely has more to do with the proximity of LSU and the Saints, it's still quite an interesting wrinkle to look into.
Nussmeier is a very talented quarterback who fits the mold that Moore seems to like in NFL quarterbacks. If the Saints land a top three pick, potentially the No. 1 pick, they will have the chance to grab Nussmeier.
It's never too early to familiarize a potential draft pick with the team. Maybe this is an overreaction, but I wouldn't be surprised to see the Saints target Nussmeier in the 2026 NFL Draft.
