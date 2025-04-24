Saints Predicted To Trade With Colts, Bills On Draft Night, Select Jaxson Dart
Thursday could go down as a pivotal day in New Orleans Saints franchise history.
With the first round of the NFL Draft set to get underway, the Saints hold the ninth overall pick and have some massive decisions to make. Will they take a quarterback at nine? And if not, will they still find a way to take one early?
Reading the tea leaves, it seems as though new Saints head coach Kellen Moore is more inclined to work with Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart than Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Those are the two QB's the Saints could either target at nine or pass on initially and look to trade up for at the end of the first round.
One NFL writer's last-minute Saints draft prediction makes sense against that backdrop, but it would represent a night of total chaos.
On Thursday, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com predicted that the Saints would trade the ninth pick to the Indianapolis Colts and draft Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams 14th overall. Then, Zierlein had the Saints trading back into the first round for the Buffalo Bills' 30th overall pick and the rights to select Dart.
"The Saints need to find fresh, young talent on the edge. Still just 20 years old, Williams is an ascending player who may require some patience as he keeps growing into his frame and game," Zierlein wrote.
"With the Giants sitting in front of them in the second round, the Saints swap with the Bills to land a quarterback who can compete for reps right away with the injury to Derek Carr."
No one ever knows exactly how 32 teams' competing wishes will play out in real time. But there's certainly strong logic behind the Saints going after a top talent ahead of Dart and trying not to lose draft pick value in the aggregate.
Sometime shortly after 8 p.m. EST, we'll find out exactly what the Saints are thinking.
