Saints' Preseason Continues With A Fierce Linebacker Competition
Since arriving to New Orleans as a free agent in 2018, linebacker Demario Davis has been one of the NFL's top all-around defenders. In six years with the Saints, Davis has averaged 113 tackles per season to go along with 105 stops for loss, 29 sacks, 100 QB hits, three interceptions, 38 passes broken up, and six fumbles forced or recovered.
Davis also has elite awareness and instincts that fuel the New Orleans defense. Outside of him, however, the Saints have had a thin linebacking corps over the years. Alex Anzalone, Kwon Alexander, Kaden Elliss, and Pete Werner have performed nicely alongside Davis, but depth has always been a concern. Werner remains, and the Saints also added athletic former Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. this offseason.
Gay, Werner, and Davis could possibly form the team's best linebacker trio in decades. Depth remains a question, but early camp practices showed that there are some talented players who are fighting hard to round out the depth chart this season. It's a competition that looks like it will go down to the wire when final cuts are made on August 27.
Here are the players to watch closely at linebacker through the final two preseason contests.
Saints Backup Linebacker Battle
Khaleke Hudson, 26, joined the Saints this offseason after spending his first four years with Washington as a fifth-round choice out of Michigan. A former collegiate safety, he's at his best in coverage duties or in obvious passing situations. Hudson has played well in camp thus far and had three tackles against Arizona in Saturday's preseason opener.
Anfernee Orji was an undrafted rookie out of Vanderbilt last season with the Saints. He has yet to see any regular season action, but spent most of last year on the New Orleans practice squad. This year's camp has witnessed Orji making plays in space as a pass rusher and against the run, while also appearing to be more comfortable in coverage responsibilities. He had two tackles against the Cardinals on Saturday.
A fifth-round pick out of Appalachian State by the Saints in 2022, D'Marco Jackson has the most linebacking experience in the New Orleans system of anyone outside of Davis and Werner. Most of his regular season reps have been as a special teams standout, logging just seven snaps on defense last season. Jackson, 26, has the physical tools to play outside or in the middle, but there is some question about his instincts. In Saturday's win over Arizona, he had three total tackles.
A third-round draft selection out of Georgia in 2021 by the Tennessee Titans, Monty Rice spent his first three years there before joining the Saints late last season. Rice, 25, is a natural inside/middle linebacker who plays well against the run and is adequate in short zone coverage. He led all defenders with seven tackles against the Cardinals.
The Saints used a fifth-round choice in this year's draft on Texas Longhorns LB Jaylan Ford. At 6'2" and 240-Lbs., Ford is the type of bigger linebacker that the Saints typically prefer. He's best suited for strongside duties, but has the physicality to play in the middle if his instincts match. Ford, who is strong against the run and has outstanding awareness in zone coverage, has missed much of the offseason sessions with injuries. He was able to play against the Cardinals, registering two stops.
Isaiah Stalbird is an undrafted rookie out of South Dakota State who turned heads through OTAs, mini-camp, and early in training camp. The converted safety is extremely comfortable in coverage but has also been aggressive in run support. Unfortunately, Stalbird suffered an ankle injury that could keep him out multiple weeks, according to coach Dennis Allen.
Mike Rose has been a recent addition to the roster. Undrafted out of Iowa State in 2022, he spent time with the practice squads of Kansas City and Miami before starring for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL. Rose, 24, is a prototype middle or strong side linebacker that is excellent against the run but limited in space.
Special teams will undoubtedly be the determining factor when coaches decide the last 2-3 linebacker spots for the Saints. This might favor Jackson and Hudson, who have been special teams standouts throughout their careers. Orji also earned a spot on the practice squad because of his special teams contributions last year.
These linebackers will also have to show through the rest of the preseason that they can make plays defensively. All have had their moments throughout training camp, but none really stood out against the Cardinals on Saturday. They'll have two more preseason outings to catch the attention of coaches in a closely fought battle that figures to go right down to the wire.