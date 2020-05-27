Saints News Network
Saints announce 2020 preseason schedule

John Hendrix

The New Orleans Saints 2020 schedule is now complete, as the team announced their preseason setup. We've known the opponents ever since the schedule dropped, but now we have the dates and times for all four games. They open with back-to-back road trips to start out, while being at home for the 'dress rehearsal' game for a change.

2020 New Orleans Saints Preseason Schedule

  • Week 1 (Friday, Aug. 14): at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m. CT
  • Week 2 (Sunday, Aug. 23): at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m., FOX
  • Week 3 (Saturday, Aug. 29): vs. Houston Texans, 7 p.m. CT
  • Week 4 (Thursday, Sep. 3): vs. Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m. CT

The Week 2 preseason matchup against the Steelers is a nationally televised game on FOX, while the others will be able to be caught locally on various FOX affiliates. The Saints and Rams are set for joint practices leading up to the first game in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Tickets are on sale for the games.

Per the team's announcement, you'll be able to catch the games locally through these affiliates, which stretches out a good bit across the state, Gulf Coast and other regions:

  • New Orleans – WVUE-FOX 8
  • Alexandria – WNTZ 
  • Baton Rouge – WAFB 
  • Biloxi, Miss. – WLOX 
  • Birmingham, Ala. – WVTM 
  • Hattiesburg, Miss. – WDAM 
  • Jackson, Miss. – WLBT 
  • Lafayette – KATC 
  • Lake Charles – KPLC 
  • Meridian, Miss. – WTOK 
  • Memphis, Tenn. – WMC 
  • Mobile, Ala. – WKRG 
  • Monroe – KNOE 
  • Panama City, Fla. – WGHJ 
  • Shreveport – KSLA

Additionally, you'll be able to hear these games on WWL Radio 870AM and 105.3 FM. With such an exciting roster, it'll be worth checking into these games. Let's just hope we can get some fans in the stands.

