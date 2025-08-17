Saints QB Problem Reaches New Low Ahead Of Week 1
The New Orleans Saints have a problem at quarterback. When veteran Derek Carr opted to retire during the offseason because of a very concerning shoulder injury, newly signed head coach Kellen Moore was left with rookie Tyler Shough, youngster Spencer Rattler, and second year signal caller Jake Haener in his quarterback room.
Last year, Haener and Rattler saw some playing time with Carr on the bench due to injuries. In the time that Carr missed, the two young signal callers looked uncompetitive at times. Neither seem like the franchise option for the Saints, but New Orleans is being forced to use them in the ongoing quarterback battle.
The favorite to be the starter is the rookie, Shough, but even he doesn't seem like the most talented option for New Orleans.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently shared a less than pleasant view of the Saints rookie quarterback. If Sobleski is right, the Saints have a much bigger problem on their hands than it seems.
Saints' QB problem is worse than it seems
"When all of that is taken into consideration, Tyler Shough finds himself in a difficult position. No one is going to deny the 25-year-old's natural talent," Sobleski wrote. "However, multiple factors are working against this year's 40th overall draft pick. First, a new coaching staff with a first-time head coach and first-time NFL offensive coordinator will help to mold Shough. Second, the Saints lack a legitimate veteran backup option to help in the young quarterback's development.
"Finally, the Saints are viewed as having the league's worst roster, at least on paper. Shough can help elevate this squad, which will speak well of him considering the situation. At the same time, odds are heavily in the favor of New Orleans owning a top-five draft pick next year and restarting at the game's most important position."
Shough has a lot of flaws. The idea of selecting him in the second round never seemed to make sense for the Saints, yet they reached on the older college quarterback.
In training camp, he's looked like the best option for the Saints and clearly has the most potential, but that's not saying much. This Saints team looks to be a bottom-five team in football this season and, as a result, they're likely going to be picking at the top of the first round again.
If that's the case, the Saints will likely end the Shough, Rattler, and Haner experience by selecting a new franchise signal caller in the 2026 NFL Draft.
