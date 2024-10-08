Saints QB Quandary: Here Is Who Should Start If Derek Carr Is Out
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr left the fourth quarter of his team's 26-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Carr went down to the ground hard on a fourth down incompletion and did not return to the game. He was initially diagnosed with an oblique injury.
Jake Haener finished the loss in Carr's place. Haener played one series, completing two of seven passes for 17 yards and rushing twice for 11 yards. Carr finished the game with 18 completions in 28 attempts for 165 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. For the Saints, it was their third straight loss after two wins to start the year.
Primetime Fallout: The Saints Are In Free Fall Mode With No Parachute In Sight
Carr, 33, will reportedly have an MRI on Tuesday to determine the extent of his injury. If he were to miss any time, the Saints have two other quarterbacks on their roster. Haener, the 2023 fourth-round draft choice from Fresno State, and Spencer Rattler, a rookie fifth-round pick out of South Carolina.
The Saints News Network staff gives our thoughts on which quarterback will likely get the nod if Carr were to be sidelined.
John Hendrix: Jake Haener
Here's what I know about Derek Carr, and that's that he will fight to not miss time here. The fact he got hurt and the hit wasn't even the problem is alarming, but as we await the results of the MRI and then see where things go from here, it's pretty easy to see who starts against the Bucs if he's not available. It's Jake Haener, and it's not really even a question here.
Haener has been No. 2 despite what has been said and he's been the guy who has learned this offense more and is in a better position to take over if Carr can't go. That's no knock against Spencer Rattler, it's just that Haener gets a lot more of the reps right now and has a pretty strong understanding of the operation here and would give them the best chance to win going into Sunday. I expect Rattler to be ready to roll if something were to happen and even not be an emergency quarterback.
I am fascinated to see how the game would unfold if Haener were to struggle too. They'd lean on the run game and Haener's mobility is a big upside. Will he get the time to operate and make it work? We'd just have to see. I don't think we get there just yet.
Kyle T. Mosley: Jake Haener (But)
Who should the New Orleans Saints turn to if Derek Carr is sidelined for an extended period? Spencer Rattler should be the choice.
The rookie quarterback may have the complete package to handle passing and evading an opponent's pass rush better than Haener. Both will make mistakes, but in today's NFL, a strict pocket passer is like a sitting duck behind a porous offensive line.
With that said, expect Dennis Allen to go with the conservative choice...Jake Haener.
Bob Rose: Jake Haener
Losing your starting quarterback at any time is never an ideal situation. To do it when your team is struggling, the offensive line is decimated by injuries, and you only have inexperienced backups to turn to could be a downright disaster.
Rattler and Haener were both solid during preseason and training camp. However, they each also showed why they weren't drafted until the middle rounds and that they weren't yet ready for a starting role.
It's easy to fall in love with Rattler's physical tools--especially that arm. It is also a telling sign that Dennis Allen and Klint Kubiak went with Haener as Carr's backup for the first five games of the year.
Haener isn't exactly oozing with experience. He hadn't even had a regular season snap until garbage time of a season opening blowout of Carolina. Because of his one year in the NFL as a rookie, I believe that Allen/Kubiak will go with Jake Haener if Carr were to miss any time.
Rattler may have more upside, but given the state of the team currently I believe Haener will be the choice. An equally compelling question is: Will there be any hesitation to go to Rattler if Haener struggles should he get the start?
Once healthy, I also wouldn't be surprised to see Taysom Hill get some packages at quarterback. The Saints will host the 3-2 NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday.