Saints Quietly Re-Sign WR In Flurry Of Roster Moves
The New Orleans Saints came into the season with their backs against the wall. They lost quarterback Derek Carr to retirement and didn't add any top talent to help replace his production or leadership. This sent this team down the power rankings to begin the year.
The Saints were left with Spencer Rattler at quarterback. Rattler didn't come with high expectations, but he's been solid early on.
Rattler showed signs of potential in Week 1, but he didn't find the end zone. The Saints were one play away from tying the Arizona Cardinals late in the game. In Week 2, Rattler was magnificent, but the Saints still fell short to the San Francisco 49ers.
One of the biggest issues on the roster is the Saints' lack of offensive playmakers. They have Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara, but not much else. Juwan Johnson has been good this year, but that's been it for New Orleans. Heading into Week 3, the Saints made a call for reinforcements.
Saints re-sign wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. ahead of Week 3
Ahead of Week 3, the Saints opted to re-sign wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. from the practice squad. Austin played in eight games for the Saints last year, but only started twice. He recorded 11 catches for 151 yards but didn't score a touchdown. He should provide a solid boost of depth and talent to the Saints' wide receiver core.
New Orleans also elevated tight end Treyton Welch and defensive end Fadil Diggs to the active roster, while waiving tight end Moliki Matavao. Welch hasn't recorded a stat for the Saints after signing with the team in January. Diggs was a standout in the preseason, so it wouldn't be shocking to see him get some playing time in the defensive line rotation.
The Saints will likely use Austin and Diggs in Week 3, even if it's in a limited capacity. Both players have the chance to stick on the 53-man roster despite bouncing back and forth between the active roster and practice squad.
