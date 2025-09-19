Top 3 Chris Olave Trade Landing Spots If Saints Opt To Sell
The New Orleans Saints didn't seem to have high hopes coming into the season, but they've quickly gotten off to a 0-2 start to the year. The Saints have been in a few close games, but it's clear they're not going to be a Super Bowl in the near future, which could lead them to sell on some of their top stars this year.
One of the players who could land on the trade block is star wide receiver Chris Olave. Olave is the top option in New Orleans, but he might be better off with a contender. The Saints would be better off netting a solid draft pick in return, too.
But who are the top suitors for Olave, if the Saints opt to sell?
New York Jets
The New York Jets make sense as a fit for a few reasons. Obviously, the Jets need to add another wide receiver alongside Garrett Wilson because Wilson has been the team's only viable wide receiver this year.
The connection between Olave, Wilson, and Jets quarterback Justin Fields is striking, too. This trio was dominant in college, as teammates at Ohio State.
The fit makes perfect sense, and the Jets have the draft capital to make it happen. If New York could pull off a trade and quickly sign Olave to a new contract, it'd be better set for the future.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are a clear suitor if they see themselves as potential contenders.
Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers desperately needs another option opposite of DK Metcalf. Calvin Austin has been slid, but he's much better as a No. 3 or No. 4 receiver. The fit makes perfect sense, and the Steelers have shown the aggressiveness it would take to make a huge deal like this come to fruition.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have quickly emerged as a potential buyer this season after getting off to a slow start to the season. It's clear Patrick Mahomes needs help at wide receiver, and a trade for Olave would bring the support the Chiefs need.
They might be the top suitor at this point in time because there's almost no chance the Chiefs accept their fate and give up on the season. Instead, they're more likely to go after a big trade like this to turn the season around.
More NFL: Chase Young, 3 More Saints Starters Get Injury Updates For Week 3