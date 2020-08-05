Saints News Network
Saints vs Raiders closed to Fans

BtBoylan

The Las Vegas Raiders informed season ticket holders in a letter that they will not be permitted to attend games at Allegiant Stadium in 2020. These measures are a result of the rise in COVID-19 cases across the United States.    

In Week 2 of the NFL, the New Orleans Saints will play against the Las Vegas Raiders for their inaugural home game at Allegiant Stadium in 2020. The entire slate of home games for the Raiders' first season in Vegas will be played without fans in attendance.

Raiders email
Copy of the email sent to the Raiders' PSL owners regarding the 2020 NFL Season.  Mick Akers / @mickakers

The decision to play in front of no fans does not surprise as Saints News Network's Bob Rose wrote in his article, Saints 2020 Away Opponents' Stadium Protocols:

Raider's owner Mark Davis stated earlier this offseason that he believes they will play the games with no fans in stadiums throughout the league this season. Davis also reiterated his stance that if all fans who purchased tickets could not attend a Raiders game, “none of them will”.

The first NFL home game for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 was the hottest ticket in the NFL since the schedule released. Ticket prices were ranging between $550-$23,000 for Las Vegas’ inaugural home game. 

The matchup on Monday Night Football will be the first prime-time game of the season for either team. The Saints faced the Raiders last in New Orleans for Week 1 of the 2016 season. Led by QB Derek Carr, the Raiders defeated the Saints, 35-34, behind 22 fourth-quarter points, including a final drive 2 point conversion.

