Saints-Rams Trade Could Make Sense After Crushing Puka Nacua Injury
The New Orleans Saints are one of the worst teams in football this year. They're 1-5 after six weeks, but there have been some solid performances from young players that have kept the Saints from falling apart. Spencer Rattler has been much better than anybody expected coming into the season. He has a chance to remain the starter for the entire year.
But the Saints still find themselves mixed in a lot of trade rumors ahead of the trade deadline. New Orleans could look to cut ties with multiple top stars like Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, and Cameron Jordan.
Kamara has spoken out about his desire to stay with the Saints, which would make Olave the top candidate for New Orleans this year. Olave could net the Saints a first round pick or a second-round pick in a deal, which would likely be enough for the team to move him.
The Saints recently gained another potential suitor in the Olave sweepstakes, too. The Los Angeles Rams could be in the market for a new wide receiver after some recent crushing injury news.
Rams could trade for Chris Olave after Puka Nacua's injury update
The Rams' top wide receiver Puka Nucua suffered an injury in Week 6 and there's a chance he could miss time, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Sean McVay recently noted that Nacua was day to day and questionable for Week 7's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
As a result, the Rams could target a trade for Olave to fill this hole.
Los Angeles is a potential Super Bowl contender if it can put all the pieces together this year. But if Nacua misses a few weeks, the Rams could struggle. Trading for Olave would be expensive, but it would be worth it.
Olave could also fill the hole left by Davante Adams whenever he leaves Los Angeles. Adams doesn't have a long future left in the NFL, but Olave is much younger.
This idea could make sense if the Rams are committed to being very aggressive this year. It would cost a lot of draft capital, but it could certainly make a lot of sense for both sides.
