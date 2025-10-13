Saints News Network

Saints-Rams Trade Could Make Sense After Crushing Puka Nacua Injury

Puka Nacua's injury could spark a big Chris Olave trade for the Saints and Rams...

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) is checked on by trainers during the second quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints are one of the worst teams in football this year. They're 1-5 after six weeks, but there have been some solid performances from young players that have kept the Saints from falling apart. Spencer Rattler has been much better than anybody expected coming into the season. He has a chance to remain the starter for the entire year.

But the Saints still find themselves mixed in a lot of trade rumors ahead of the trade deadline. New Orleans could look to cut ties with multiple top stars like Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, and Cameron Jordan.

Kamara has spoken out about his desire to stay with the Saints, which would make Olave the top candidate for New Orleans this year. Olave could net the Saints a first round pick or a second-round pick in a deal, which would likely be enough for the team to move him.

The Saints recently gained another potential suitor in the Olave sweepstakes, too. The Los Angeles Rams could be in the market for a new wide receiver after some recent crushing injury news.

Rams could trade for Chris Olave after Puka Nacua's injury update

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olav
Oct 12, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs for a gain past New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Rams' top wide receiver Puka Nucua suffered an injury in Week 6 and there's a chance he could miss time, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Sean McVay recently noted that Nacua was day to day and questionable for Week 7's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

As a result, the Rams could target a trade for Olave to fill this hole.

Los Angeles is a potential Super Bowl contender if it can put all the pieces together this year. But if Nacua misses a few weeks, the Rams could struggle. Trading for Olave would be expensive, but it would be worth it.

Olave could also fill the hole left by Davante Adams whenever he leaves Los Angeles. Adams doesn't have a long future left in the NFL, but Olave is much younger.

This idea could make sense if the Rams are committed to being very aggressive this year. It would cost a lot of draft capital, but it could certainly make a lot of sense for both sides.

Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

