Blockbuster Saints-Browns Trade Buzz Makes No Sense For New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints have one of the worst quarterback rooms in football this season. But Spencer Rattler has been much better than anybody expected coming into the year.
Still, there are a lot of analysts and media members suggesting the Saints could and should trade for a quarterback before the trade deadline.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently suggested the Saints could swing a trade for Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders this season, but the idea doesn't make any sense.
Trading for Shedeur Sanders wouldn't help the Saints
"Frankly, Spencer Rattler looks pretty damn good. The New Orleans Saints began the season with even less quarterback clarity than Cleveland, but Rattler won the starting job outright in camp and has lived up to his billing in the regular season, even as New Orleans tumbles in the standings. There is no way to watch the Saints right now and believe Tyler Shough would give them a better chance to win. The team is built to lose, but at least Rattler is helping the Saints lose respectably.
"That said, Sanders was straight up a better prospect than Shough. The Saints aren't going to admit to a sunk cost this quickly, but let's be serious. The Saints are going to select a quarterback near the top of the 2026 draft; this is only a stopgap measure regardless. But, as things stand, there is far more long-term equity with Sanders, whose incredible efficiency at Colorado towers above the shaky seven-year collegiate résumé Shough put together across various programs."
This idea makes no sense for a few reasons.
The Saints had the opportunity to draft Sanders a few months ago and they passed on it multiple times. The Saints didn't want Sanders then and they likely don't want him now. The young quarterback hasn't done anything over the past few months to raise his stock, either.
Rattler is a solid option at quarterback, and the Saints don't need to desperately make a move for a new option.
But the idea also doesn't make sense for the Browns.
Cleveland recently traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals, so Sanders is the backup. It's increasingly likely that Sanders will take over as the starter in the coming weeks. This idea doesn't make much sense for either side.
More NFL: Chiefs-Saints Trade Idea For Star RB Makes Sense After Latest Report