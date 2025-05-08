Saints Receive Discouraging Defensive Ranking Ahead Of 2025 Season
The New Orleans Saints entered the offseason with talent issues on both sides of the ball, and the defense may have been left with the short end of the stick.
Sure, the Saints spent the majority of their free-agent money on defense, but much of that was done to bring back edge-rusher Chase Young, who got a bigger contract than expected after a 5.5-sack season. Meanwhile, they picked offensive players in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft.
Last season, the Saints were consistent, but not in a good way. They allowed the sixth-most rushing yards and the sixth-most passing yards, making them the third-worst defense on a total yardage basis behind only the Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers.
Even with new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley in tow, one NFL writer isn't giving this New Orleans defense much chance to be better in 2025.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport power ranked all 32 NFL defenses coming out of the draft, and ranked the Saints a dubious 31st, ahead of only division rival Carolina.
"The problem in the Big Easy is personnel," Davenport wrote. "Edge-rusher Cameron Jordan and linebacker Demario Davis were once excellent players, but they are both in their mid-30s. The cornerback duo of Kool-Aid McKinstry and Alontae Taylor isn't especially impressive, and the Saints gave edge-rusher Chase Young $17 million a season despite just 5.5 sacks in his first year with the team.
"There isn't a defensive position group in New Orleans that is above average, and the Saints defense probably isn't getting any help from the offense in 2025."
The Saints hope that one of their draft picks can help an ailing defense. They took defensive tackle Vernon Broughton and safety Jonas Sanker in the third round, then linebacker Danny Stutsman and cornerback Quincy Riley in the fourth.
Still, it's hard to project this group making too big a leap without any new obvious star talent.
More NFL: Saints Predicted QB Depth Chart Has Familiar Face In Starting Role