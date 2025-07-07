Saints Receive Harsh Prediction For Upcoming Season
This offseason has been far from a success for the New Orleans Saints. Although they cleared some money from their payroll and added head coach Kellen Moore, the loss the Derek Carr overshadows that.
New Orleans is headed for a cloudy future with Carr entering retirement. The future of the quarterback position in New Orleans is as murky of a situation as it gets.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently predicted the Saints would finish in last place in the NFC South, going as far as to say the team is likely headed for a top-five pick in the NFL Draft next offseason.
"Derek Carr hasn't been an elite-level quarterback, but the New Orleans Saints will notice the drop-off between him and rookie second-rounder Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener," Moton wrote. "Carr's retirement punched the Saints' top-five draft pick ticket for next year. New Orleans will trot out an inexperienced quarterback or perhaps a rookie in Shough, who started one full year on the collegiate level because of an extensive injury history.
"Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Brandin Cooks may finish the upcoming season with modest receiving numbers because of the team's quarterback situation. Still, even with former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore taking over as Saints head coach, this club will be one of the three bottom-scoring teams this year unless it makes a move for a starting-caliber quarterback."
With Tyler Shough likely leading the Saints in Week 1, it's hard to imagine they're going to finish the season with more than three or four wins. Shough isn't a horrible option, but it's very unlikely he's ready to face NFL defenses on a weekly basis.
With so many question marks on offense, the Saints have as low of expectations as you can get. Some in the media are predicting the Saints will win one or two games. Either way, it doesn't seem like it's going to be a great year in New Orleans.
