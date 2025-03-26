Saints News Network

Saints Reportedly Well-Represented At Ohio State Pro Day

The Saints reportedly have their head coach and general manager at the Ohio State pro day.

Feb 13, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and general manager Mickey Loomis pose with the new head coach Kellen Moore at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Feb 13, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and general manager Mickey Loomis pose with the new head coach Kellen Moore at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The upcoming NFL Draft is going to be massive for the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans has quite a few holes to fill and only so many draft picks. With that in mind, it's important that the Saints nail every pick of the draft to avoid taking a step back in 2025.

The Saints have been connected to a lot of different players in the draft. With the NFL Combine behind us, it's important to keep an eye on which pro days the Saints send their coaching staff and scouts to.

NFL Network's Stacey Dales recently reported there were 141 NFL personnel at the Ohio State pro day on Wednesday. Among these 141 personnel was Saints head coach Kellen Moore and general manager Mickey Loomis.

While the Saints may not be looking at any specific Buckeye in the first round, there are over a dozen potential draft picks working out at this pro day, so it makes sense that New Orleans is well-represented.

The Saints could be eyeing edge rushers Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau at the top of the second round. There's also a chance a player like Josh Simmons or Emeka Egbuka is on the board for the Saints in Round 2.

If Egbuka falls to the Saints in the second round, he would be the dream addition alongside Ohio State product Chris Olave as New Orleans' top wide receivers.

The running back duo of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson could be intriguing down the board, too. Both have the potential to be a star back in the league with the right team.

New Orleans may also look into Will Howard as a late round quarterback option.

It makes a lot of sense why the Saints are well represented at such a star-studded pro day.

