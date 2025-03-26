Saints Would Land $9 Million Star In Blockbuster Trade Idea
The New Orleans Saints seemed to be headed for a rebuild as the season began, but once the team brought in Kellen Moore as their next head coach, it seemed like they turned their attention toward winning right now.
Instead of cutting veterans Derek Carr and Cam Jordan to save money, the Saints held onto them. Instead of focusing on budget free agents, the Saints inked Chase Young to a big contract and reportedly attempted to bring Cooper Kupp to New Orleans.
It's become abundantly clear that the Saints are in the business to win this season and if that's their mindset, they should do whatever it takes to add talent. This includes trading away some draft picks in the upcoming draft in order to land players that will help the team win now.
One of the biggest holes on the roster is at wide receiver. The Saints have Chris Olave but not much else. Even Olave is a huge question mark as the young pass catcher has suffered a plethora of head injuries to keep him off the field.
The Saints could call the Indianapolis Colts and try to steal one of their pass catchers from them. The most intriguing and easily acquirable name on the list is Alec Pierce.
Pierce, 24, is entering the final year of his contract, and it doesn't seem like the Colts will be in a hurry to sign him. Spotrac projects him to sign for two years and $9 million when he hits the open market next offseason.
Indianapolis has a talented wide receiver room led by Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs. Pierce recorded 37 catches for 824 yards and seven touchdowns. He was one of the league's premier big play threats as he averaged well over 20 yards per catch.
Pairing him next to Olave would work wonders for the Saints this season. New Orleans could also afford to re-sign him next offseason.
