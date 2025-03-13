Saints Reunite With Ex-49ers CB On 3-Year, $9 Million Contract: Report
The New Orleans Saints have a new (familiar) face joining their secondary for the 2025 season.
After the departure of Paulson Adebo to the New York Giants, it made sense that the Saints would look to sign at least one cornerback in free agency. On Thursday, they took care of that need by bringing a veteran journeyman back to New Orleans for a second stint.
The Saints are reportedly in agreement with ex-San Francisco 49ers corner Isaac Yiadom on a three-year, $9 million contract. The deal includes $4.86 million in guarantees and can reach up to $10.5 million in total value after incentives.
The move was first announced on X (formerly Twitter) by Yiadom's agent, AJ Vaynerchuk of VaynerSports. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the terms of the contract.
Yiadom, 29, has played a total of 101 games for six teams during his seven-year NFL career. He appeared in all 17 of the 49ers' games this season, filling in as a starter when Charvarius Ward was out of the lineup, and totaled 46 tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception.
Before signing with the 49ers, Yiadom played for the Saints from 2022 to 2023. He appeared in 23 games, including eight starts, and totaled 39 tackles, 14 passes defended, and one interception.
Though Yiadom doesn't fit any definition of the word "star," he can be a solid role player in the New Orleans secondary. He'll most slot in as the third cornerback in the rotation behind KoolAid McKinstry and Alontae Taylor, the returning starters from the 2024 Saints roster.
Every dollar the Saints spend now is one they'll eventually have to save in future offseasons if they ever want to escape salary tax purgatory. But Yiadom's contract isn't contributing much to the problem, and he can make it worth the team's while if he plays his backup role well.
