Saints News Network

Saints Reunite With Ex-49ers CB On 3-Year, $9 Million Contract: Report

Reunions have been a theme of this offseason in New Orleans

Jackson Roberts

Oct 1, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom (27) celebrates an inception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Oct 1, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom (27) celebrates an inception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have a new (familiar) face joining their secondary for the 2025 season.

After the departure of Paulson Adebo to the New York Giants, it made sense that the Saints would look to sign at least one cornerback in free agency. On Thursday, they took care of that need by bringing a veteran journeyman back to New Orleans for a second stint.

The Saints are reportedly in agreement with ex-San Francisco 49ers corner Isaac Yiadom on a three-year, $9 million contract. The deal includes $4.86 million in guarantees and can reach up to $10.5 million in total value after incentives.

The move was first announced on X (formerly Twitter) by Yiadom's agent, AJ Vaynerchuk of VaynerSports. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the terms of the contract.

Yiadom, 29, has played a total of 101 games for six teams during his seven-year NFL career. He appeared in all 17 of the 49ers' games this season, filling in as a starter when Charvarius Ward was out of the lineup, and totaled 46 tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

Before signing with the 49ers, Yiadom played for the Saints from 2022 to 2023. He appeared in 23 games, including eight starts, and totaled 39 tackles, 14 passes defended, and one interception.

Though Yiadom doesn't fit any definition of the word "star," he can be a solid role player in the New Orleans secondary. He'll most slot in as the third cornerback in the rotation behind KoolAid McKinstry and Alontae Taylor, the returning starters from the 2024 Saints roster.

Every dollar the Saints spend now is one they'll eventually have to save in future offseasons if they ever want to escape salary tax purgatory. But Yiadom's contract isn't contributing much to the problem, and he can make it worth the team's while if he plays his backup role well.

More NFL: Report: Saints Land Ex-Chiefs 2-Time Super Bowl Champion In $31 Million Blockbuster

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News