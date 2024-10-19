Saints News Network

Saints' Key Players on Comeback Trail: Latest Injury Updates

The Saints could be getting some players back in the mix sooner rather than later, but their problems run much deeper than that.

John Hendrix

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) during the warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
/ Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Saints could be getting some players back in the mix for the Chargers game. Naturally, the team is very riddled with injuries, and the hope for New Orleans that they can get in a spot where they get some of their guys back and beat this thing out. Unfortunately, the team's problems run much deeper and rebounding rom their 2-5 start will prove to be a real challenge.

Dennis Allen said on Friday that there's a good chance Cesar Ruiz comes back against the Chargers, and he already said that he was hopeful for Taysom Hill returning. Spencer Rattler, who suffered a hip pointer against the Broncos, should be fine and is expected to make his third start next Sunday.

Paulson Adebo's femur surgery went well following the game and it will cost him the season. Nick Saldiveri is week-to-week with a shoulder injury, and Marshon Lattimore's hamstring is not expected to be a big deal. Of course, we'll see. Center Erik McCoy was spotted at the game and is in the earlier part of the rehab process. I'd anticipate the Dec. 1 game against the Rams as a possible return unless they try to get him back before the bye week.

Derek Carr Update

Derek Carr could return against the Panthers
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks on as he is sidelined with an injury during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Derek Carr will start throwing again on Saturday and the Saints will see how he progresses through it. Allen said, "This is not something that's a pain tolerance question. This is a functionality question."

Carr's outlook for the Chargers game is questionable, but should be back against the Panthers in the following week.

