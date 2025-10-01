Saints Rule Out 2 Key Starters For Week 5 Game Vs. Giants
The New Orleans Saints are 0-4 after Week 4, but they head into unchartered territory in Week 5. For the first time all season, the Saints are the favorites as they play host to the New York Giants and rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.
But the Saints were recently dealt a pair of crushing blows ahead of the game.
According to The Athletic's Katherine Terrell, the Saints have ruled out starting edge rusher Chase Young and starting right guard Cesar Ruiz for the Week 5 matchup with the Giants.
Ruiz has appeared in all four games, but recently suffered a high ankle sprain that will likely keep him on the sidelines for a few weeks. The 26-year-old has started in 73 of his 79 career games with the Saints.
Young has yet to appear in a game for the Saints this year, which is a huge blow considering New Orleans gave him a three-year, $51 million deal in the offseason. This contract decision was criticized by the media, but the Saints seemed firm in their decision. Now Young is set to miss his fifth game in five weeks.
All eyes on Carl Granderson after recent Chase Young injury update
Losing Ruiz is going to hurt the offensive line, but it's the loss of Young that continues to play a big factor for New Orleans.
The Saints will need defensive end Carl Granderson to continue to step up in Young's absence. With Young sitting out, Granderson has been one of the better pass rushers in football. Across four games, the 28-year-old has 4 1/2 sacks, 16 tackles, and two passes defensed. He's been very consistent and rather dominant at times.
While it's unlikely that he continues to produce like a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, he could very easily eclipse double digit sacks on the season. With his production on the season, the Saints look even worse for giving Young a deal worth $51 million.
The Saints will continue to patiently wait for Young to make his debut. They will also begin waiting for Ruiz to work back from his ankle injury.
