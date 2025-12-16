Saints' Tyler Shough Outpacing Jaxson Dart, Cam Ward After 6 Starts

New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough has just six starts under his belt in the National Football League but he is already getting a lot of positive buzz.

He has been setting Saints rookie records left and right and is riding the first winning streak of his young career. The 26-year-old has been on a heater over the last few weeks and now New Orleans is 3-3 with him under center. In comparison, the Saints were 1-7 before Shough took over as the team's starting quarterback.

Shough was the third rookie quarterback taken off the board this past offseason in the 2025 National Football League Draft. Cam Ward of the Tennessee Titans was first, followed by Jaxson Dart of the New York Giants. Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel were two other notable quarterbacks drafted -- both by the Cleveland Browns.

Tyler Shough may be the best rookie QB

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Of the group, Dart has gotten the most national attention this season. He has been good, but the Giants are 2-7 in games that he has started. Ward has started all 14 games for the Titans and is 2-12 as the starter. Sanders has shown some flashes, but is 1-3 as the starter in Cleveland. Gabriel went 1-5 in games started. So, with all of that being said, despite just six starts, Shough actually has the most wins of the prominent rookie quarterbacks this season.

Most wins by rookie QBs in starts this season:



3 - Tyler Shough

2 - Jaxson Dart

2 - Cam Ward

1 - Shedeur Sanders

1 - Dillon Gabriel pic.twitter.com/iHnYd7Cq0M — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 16, 2025

With three games left against the New York Jets, Titans, and the Atlanta Falcons, that number should rise a bit as well.

In six games started, Shough has thrown for 1,356 passing yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions, even with then-No. 2 receiver Rashid Shaheed getting traded. Also, he has 126 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Those are legit numbers. And even more so when you consider the fact that he wasn't even starting to begin the season. This kid was brought in on the fly in between weeks and has looked like a seasoned pro, and potentially the best overall rookie quarterback.

If that is the case, the New Orleans could have a bright future ahead.

