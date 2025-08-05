Saints News Network

Saints Rumors: Fan-Favorite Veteran Called Cut Candidate

The Saints may cut Taysom Hill...

Jun 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) talks with tight end Foster Moreau (87) during minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason. Obviously, deciding on the starting quarterback is likely the biggest decision they'll make, but that's not where the questions end.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently suggested fan favorite tight end Taysom Hill is a cut candidate this season. This decision is one of the big ones that the Saints need to make in the coming weeks.

"The experiment is nearing its end. After years of trying to figure out exactly what Taysom Hill would be as part of the New Orleans Saints offense, he's reached the point where his value financially no longer intersects with his projected contributions to the team," Sobleski wrote. "Hill, who continues to recuperate from a torn ACL he suffered in December, hasn't participated in any of the team's offseason program and may not be ready for the start of the regular season.

"For the Saints, the idea of keeping the soon-to-be 35-year-old veteran with his price tag doesn't see feasible regarding a team that's clearly starting a rebuild. New Orleans can cut Hill and save $10 million toward the 2025 salary cap, which can be rolled toward the following season since the Saints are once again in the red for initial projections."

Hill, returning from a knee injury, isn't fully healthy yet and he's expensive. His role on the team is a big question mark following his devastating injury. The 34-year-old is also heading into the final years of his career.

If he was on an affordable, team-friendly contract, it might make sense to hold onto him as a mentor of sorts, but with the ability to save $10 million by cutting Hill, the decision seems clear. It's just a matter of time before the Saints cut ties with the fan favorite tight end.

Zach Pressnell
