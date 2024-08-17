Saints Running Back Competition Heats Up Going Into Preseason Game Against 49ers
The New Orleans Saints travel to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in their second preseason game. Joint practices that were scheduled between the two teams were canceled because of injury issues on both sides. Last weekend, the Saints defeated the Arizona Cardinals with a 16-14 comeback while the 49ers were beaten by the Tennessee Titans 17-13.
Starters on both sides are expected to play for a series or two if healthy. Still, there is plenty to be gained by each side from this game. The Saints offense, in particular, looks for a better outing and will be tested against a San Francisco defense that is one of the better in the league.
New Orleans ranked just 21st in rushing production last season, with a 3.6 average per run being second worst in the NFL. Offensive line issues played a big part in those struggles and have also been an issue during training camp. However, the New Orleans running backs are expected to have better production this year under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's system.
Star RB Alvin Kamara may not play at all because he's dealing with a minor injury. Second-year RB Kendre Miller (hamstring) won't play because of his latest in a string of injuries. This gives an opportunity to potentially solidify a roster spot against a deep 49ers defense that ranked second against the run last year.
With at least two and potentially three backfield jobs up for grabs, here are the backs to watch closely against San Francisco.
• Jamaal Williams
• Jordan Mims
• James Robinson
• Jacob Kibodi
Jamaal Williams
Williams, 29, is looking to rebound from a disappointing campaign in his first year with the Saints. In 13 games, Williams managed just 306 yards on the ground and only one touchdown. Most concerning was the fact that he averaged a paltry 2.9 per carry. All were the worst numbers of his seven-year NFL career.
Over his first six years with Green Bay and Detroit, Williams averaged 609 rushing yards per season, four yards per carry, and scored 38 touchdowns. He had his best production in 2022 with the Lions, rushing for 1,066 yards and an NFL-high 17 touchdowns.
At 6-feet and 224-Lbs., Williams is at his best as an inside runner. He's capable of getting outside, but does his best work between the tackles. Against the Cardinals last week, he picked up 20 yards on six carries. While not eye-popping numbers, Williams looked more decisive as a runner than at any point last season.
James Robinson
Robinson, 26, was added to the New Orleans practice squad late last season. He didn't see any game action, but showed enough in practice to earn a reserve/future contract from the team after the season.
Undrafted out of Illinois State in 2020, Robinson was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars and took the league by surprise with 1,070 yards in his first year. Despite dealing with nagging injuries in 2021, Robinson again led the Jaguars with 767 rushing yards. Coming off an Achilles injury, Robinson was traded to the Jets midway through 2022. He's never been the same back he was in his first two years, with the Saints being his fifth team over that span.
Like Williams, Robinson is best between the tackles. He runs with terrific power and balance at 5'9" and 219-Lbs., but must regain that burst to pull away from defenders that he showed in his first two years. Against Arizona, Robinson carried the ball seven times for 27 yards and caught one pass for an additional nine yards.
Jordan Mims
Undrafted out of Fresno State last season, the Saints scooped Mims up after he was released by the Buffalo Bills. His quickness and versatility have impressed coaches, giving him a big opportunity with Kendre Miller again sidelined.
At 5'10" and 206-Lbs., Mims isn't the biggest back. Nor does he have explosive burst or great breakaway speed. However, he runs with explosive effort between the tackles and shows terrific vision to get into open space. Mims also has quick feet, outstanding agility to make tacklers miss, and shows solid receiving ability.
Mims led all New Orleans backs with 38 yards on the ground against Arizona and caught two passes for eight yards. He doesn't have the inside power of Williams or Robinson, but brings the type of skills in space that Miller was expected to add.
Jacob Kibodi
An undrafted rookie, Kibodi led the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns with 729 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last season. That was a breakout campaign for Kibodi, who played the last three years for Louisiana after beginning his collegiate career at Texas A&M.
Kibodi didn't see many touches against the Cardinals, rushing once for two yards and catching two passes for eight yards. At 6'1" and 225-Lbs., Kibodi's best chance at a roster spot will be to catch the attention of the coaches as an inside power runner with the ability to break away in the open field.
New Orleans running backs picked up 90 yards as a group against Arizona, averaging 4.3 per rush. Kamara won't be challenged as the starter, but the Saints need legitimate backfield threats to complement him.
Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller are the favorites to land the next two backfield jobs, but neither are guaranteed, especially with Miller's latest injury. For either to be knocked off the roster, however, Mims, Robinson, or Kibodi will have to shine in their opportunities against the 49ers and the Tennessee Titans to close out the preseason next week.