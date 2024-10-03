Saints Rushing Attack Must Plow Through Chiefs In Critical Monday Night Matchup
The New Orleans Saints will try to break a two-game losing streak when they travel to face the 4-0 Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. New Orleans, 2-2, has lost each of the last two contests in the final moments thanks in large part to defensive breakdowns. However, the team's offense has also come down to earth after a torrid start.
New Orleans ranks first in the NFL in points scored after four weeks. They've averaged nearly 400 yards of total offense in three of their four games, but an output of just 219 against Philadelphia results in them ranking ninth in total yardage.
Most of what the Saints do offensively is predicated on a successful ground game to establish balance and control the pace of a contest. This sets up play-action, potential big plays, and slows the pass rush on QB Derek Carr.
The Saints now face off against an underrated Chiefs defense that ranks 15th in total yardage and seventh in points allowed. Kansas City gets most of their attention because of QB Patrick Mahomes. However, it was their defense largely responsible for last year's Super Bowl title and this year's undefeated record.
With New Orleans needing to establish the run, here's how they match up on the ground against Kansas City.
Saints Rushing Attack vs. Chiefs Run Defense
New Orleans has averaged 147.5 yards per game on the ground through the first four contests, ranking seventh in the NFL. The Saints are only 18th in yards per carry (4.3), but have the most rushing attempts in the league so far. Heading up the ground game is Alvin Kamara, the versatile eighth-year back.
Kamara is leading the NFL with 536 yards from scrimmage, including 362 and an NFL-high five touchdowns on the ground. He has at least 77 yards rushing in all four games and is averaging an impressive 4.5 per carry.
Kamara has been dealing with a rib injury the last two weeks. It hampered him very little against Atlanta last Sunday, when he ran for 83 yards and had his fourth straight game of over 100 yards from scrimmage.
The second most effective runner on this team continues to be Taysom Hill, perhaps the league's most versatile offensive weapon. He has only 77 yards rushing on 14 carries so far, but has proven to be a legitimate threat from anywhere along the formation.
A bruising runner with breakaway speed, Hill looked like he was going to be a key part of the game plan against the Falcons. Unfortunately, a rib injury ended his day just two quarters into the game. He was also coming off a chest injury that sidelined him for Week 3 against the Eagles. Hill should play, but his status during the week bears close watching.
Jamaal Williams should be the main complementary back to Kamara. However, he's been unable to carve out a role in this offense. After just 306 rushing yards in 13 games last year, Williams has only 87 yards on 23 carries in 2024. Still, he could be a decent short yardage option because of his power.
Wideouts Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave are each excellent open field runners. Each are dangerous on jet sweeps, but could also be viable options out of the backfield to keep a defense off balance.
A major concern coming into 2024, the New Orleans offensive line opened up the year strong. Unfortunately, a groin injury landed C Erik McCoy on injured reserve. Starting RG Cesar Ruiz also missed last week with a knee injury. Ruiz may play this Sunday, but is likely to be limited in practice all week.
Practice squad player Shane Lemieux has replaced McCoy, while Landon Young stepped in for Ruiz. Each played reasonably well against the Falcons but are still a concern going forward.
Right tackle Trevor Penning is still inconsistent in pass protection but mauls people as a run blocker going straight ahead. The Saints have their most success running to the left side behind LG Lucas Patrick and LT Taliese Fuaga, their rookie first-round pick and a budding star.
Kansas City ranks eighth against the run after four weeks, surrendering an average of 99 yards per game on the ground and just 3.8 per carry. After the Ravens picked up 185 yards rushing in the opener, Kansas City has allowed only 70 yards on the ground in their three outings since.
Baltimore's Lamar Jackson rushed for 122 yards against Kansas City in Week 1. Outside of him, no running back has managed even 50 yards rushing against the Chiefs stifling defense. Opposing backs are averaging a meager 3.1 yards per run when playing Kansas City.
Linebacker Nick Bolton leads the Chiefs in stops for loss and total tackles. He's one of a trio of fast and aggressive linebackers that includes Drue Tranquill and Leo Chanel that fly to the ball and are outstanding in sideline-to-sideline pursuit.
Defensive tackle Chris Jones is probably the league's best interior pass rusher. Jones is also stout against the run and routinely blows up backfields on a weekly basis. He's joined on the inside by run stuffers Derrick Nnadi, Mike Pennel, and Tershawn Wharton.
The Chiefs aren't as physical or deep along the edge. However, ends George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, and Mike Danna are lightning-fast for tackles to handle and get to the ball in a flash.
Safeties Justin Reid, Bryan Cook, and nickle back Chamarri Conner are right behind Bolton in tackles and are in on a ton of plays. Reid and Cook are each capable of playing in the tackle box, while Conner crashes aggressively on ball carriers from the edge.
What to Watch
The Saints have been most effective running to their left edge behind Fuaga and Patrick. Yet, for some reason, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak ran more to the right side against the Falcons.
Expect New Orleans to attack more to this side on Monday. Uzomah and Danna are both a bit undersized, especially against the mammoth Fuaga. Kansas City linebackers are athletic, but that will be on Penning, Lemieux, and either Ruiz or Young to effectively get to the second level from the backside to clear room for extra yardage.
Lemieux and the guard spots face an even bigger challenge against Jones and the Chiefs defensive tackles. It's crucial that they prevent interior penetration to blow up plays and also open up cutback lanes for Kamara and the Saints runners.
Baltimore, Buffalo, and the Raiders are the only teams to run for over 100 yards and average at least four yards per run against the Chiefs over their last 13 games. The Ravens and Bills both had mobile quarterbacks to boost that total, something we won't see from Derek Carr. Nonetheless, it's imperative that the Saints have success on the ground to even have a realistic shot at upsetting Kansas City on Monday.