Saints Score Huge Win, Land High-End Prospect In New NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans fans would love this pick

Dakota Randall

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) reacts after being named the offensive MVP for the game against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Saints could do a lot worse with the No. 9 pick than using it on the consensus best player at their position.

And that's exactly what New Orleans does in the final beat-writer mock draft from The Athletic, which has the Saints taking Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the ninth-overall pick. Warren generally is considered the best tight end available in the 2025 NFL Draft, although some experts prefer Michigan's Colston Loveland.

"The suspense surrounding this pick mounted once the Raiders passed on Shedeur Sanders<" Saints reporter Larry Holder wrote in the mock draft. "Despite the Saints’ desperate situation at quarterback, taking one at No. 9 feels like a mistake. Warren was a prolific weapon in the receiving game in college and gives New Orleans a long-term option at the position with injury issues to Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau.

"Yes, Juwan Johnson re-signed this offseason, but offensive firepower for a to-be-announced quarterback still wouldn’t hurt. He’s No. 8 on the big board from 'The Beast' (Dane Brugler's rankings), so this feels like a smart, safe pick. Something tells me, though, that New Orleans still might be on the QB hunt before the end of Round 1."

As Holder noted, the presence of Johnson could dissuade the Saints from picking a tight end so early. But Warren is the superior talent, and going with the best player available always is a solid draft strategy.

The NFL draft will start Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

