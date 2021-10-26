Saints-Seahawks Halftime Report - Week 7
The New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks halftime report and standout players in the first-half action.
The New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks halftime report and standout players in the first-half action.
FIRST-HALF DRIVES
1st Drive - Seahawks
Seahawks 3-and-out
1st Drive - Saints
- New Orleans start with Kamara for 5 yards.
- Winston two missed connections to Tre'Quan Smith.
- Punt for 58 yards by Gillikin
2nd Drive - Seahawks
- Smith to Metcalf for 84-yard touchdown.
- Lattimore slipped and Marcus Williams missed the tackle.
- Seahawks drive: 2 plays, 84 yards, 51 seconds.
- Saints 0, Seahawks 7 with 10:08 left in the 1st quarter.
7-0 Seahawks
2nd Drive
- Saints stopped near midfield.
- Gillikin has a fantastic 41-yard punt downed at the Seattle 1-yard line.
- Lattimore is allowing D.K. Metcalf to get in his head and is losing the emotional battle early.
- New Orleans opens with 3-straight punts by Gillikin.
- Winston is 3/7 and has only 27 yards passing in the first quarter.
- New Orleans ate 10:16 off the clock with a 19-play drive to walk away with 3 points on the board.
- 7-3 Seahawks lead with 4:23 remaining in the first half.
- Winston fumbles, picks-up the football, finds Kamara, TOUCHDOWN SAINTS!
- 10-7, Saints lead with 40 seconds left in the first half.
KAMARA TOUCHDOWN
FIRST-HALF STANDOUT PLAYERS
Saints
- Winston: 13/20 passes, 164 yards, 1 TD, 107.1 QBR
- Winston: 4 rushes, 27 yards (18 yards longest)
- Kamara: 13 rushes, 29 yards
- Kamara: 8 receptions, 109 yards, 1 TD
- Callaway: 2 receptions, 19 yards
- M. Jenkins: 4 tackles
- Adebo: 3 tackles, 1 PD, 1 TFL
Seahawks
- Smith: 6/10 passes, 110 yards, 1 TD, 131.2 QBR
- Metcalf: 1 reception, 84 yards, 1 TD
- Collins: 4 rushes, 9 yards
- Wagner: 7 tackles
- Ford: 4 tackles, 1 TFL