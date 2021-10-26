    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosForumSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Saints-Seahawks Halftime Report - Week 7

    The New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks halftime report and standout players in the first-half action.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks halftime report and standout players in the first-half action.

    FIRST-HALF DRIVES

    1st Drive - Seahawks

    Seahawks 3-and-out

    1st Drive - Saints

    • New Orleans start with Kamara for 5 yards.
    • Winston two missed connections to Tre'Quan Smith.
    • Punt for 58 yards by Gillikin

    2nd Drive - Seahawks

    • Smith to Metcalf for 84-yard touchdown.
    • Lattimore slipped and Marcus Williams missed the tackle.
    • Seahawks drive: 2 plays, 84 yards, 51 seconds. 
    • Saints 0, Seahawks 7 with 10:08 left in the 1st quarter.

    7-0 Seahawks

    2nd Drive

    • Saints stopped near midfield.
    • Gillikin has a fantastic 41-yard punt downed at the Seattle 1-yard line.
    • Lattimore is allowing D.K. Metcalf to get in his head and is losing the emotional battle early.
    • New Orleans opens with 3-straight punts by Gillikin.
    • Winston is 3/7 and has only 27 yards passing in the first quarter.
    • New Orleans ate 10:16 off the clock with a 19-play drive to walk away with 3 points on the board.
    • 7-3 Seahawks lead with 4:23 remaining in the first half.
    • Winston fumbles, picks-up the football, finds Kamara, TOUCHDOWN SAINTS!
    • 10-7, Saints lead with 40 seconds left in the first half.

    KAMARA TOUCHDOWN

    USATSI_17027556

    FIRST-HALF STANDOUT PLAYERS

    Saints

    • Winston:  13/20 passes, 164 yards, 1 TD, 107.1 QBR
    • Winston: 4 rushes, 27 yards (18 yards longest)
    • Kamara:  13 rushes, 29 yards
    • Kamara: 8 receptions, 109 yards, 1 TD
    • Callaway: 2 receptions, 19 yards
    • M. Jenkins: 4 tackles
    • Adebo: 3 tackles, 1 PD, 1 TFL

    Seahawks

    • Smith:  6/10 passes, 110 yards, 1 TD, 131.2 QBR
    • Metcalf:  1 reception, 84 yards, 1 TD
    • Collins: 4 rushes, 9 yards
    • Wagner: 7 tackles
    • Ford: 4 tackles, 1 TFL

    USATSI_17027298_168388561_lowres
    News

    Saints-Seahawks Halftime Report - Week 7

    16 seconds ago
    Saints Injury Report 2021 (10)
    Game Day

    Week 7: Saints Inactives List Against Seahawks

    3 hours ago
    Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith
    News

    Saints Make Several Roster Moves on Monday Ahead of Seahawks Game

    4 hours ago
    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith
    Editorial / Opinion

    Saints Can't Allow a Geno Smith 'Rebirth' on Monday Night

    7 hours ago
    EP 278 (4)
    Podcasts

    Who Dat Discussion Podcast: Week 7 Saints vs Seahawks Preview | Keys to Victory

    7 hours ago
    Pre-Game Report (5)
    Game Day

    Week 7 Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow

    11 hours ago
    nw2payo507exkdhdzm7j
    Editorial / Opinion

    Saints-Seahawks: Key Matchups and Predictions

    14 hours ago
    (COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (10)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 7: Saints Pass Defense vs. Seahawks Passing Attack

    Oct 24, 2021