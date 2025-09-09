Saints Set To Avoid Star Tight End In Week 2 After 49ers' Latest Roster Move
The New Orleans Saints will have to try to earn their first win of the 2025 season in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers after their late rally in their Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals came up short. And while it may not seem like they have a great shot of beating the 49ers on paper, a slew of injuries could change things.
While the Niners beat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, they did not escape unscathed. Star tight end George Kittle was forced out of the game early with a hamstring injury, and wide receiver Jauan Jennings didn't finish the game either after suffering a shoulder injury. After the game, it was also revealed that quarterback Brock Purdy is dealing with shoulder and toe injuries.
As of right now, the only guy the Saints know they won't have to worry about is Kittle. That's because the 49ers decided to place him on injured reserve on Tuesday, meaning he will miss at least the next four games for San Francisco.
Saints don't have to worry about George Kittle in Week 2 meeting with 49ers
Kittle's absence is a huge blow for San Francisco, as he's been one of the best tight ends in the game for quite some time now. It's telling that even though he didn't make it through the first half of the 49ers' season-opener, Kittle still caught four passes for 25 yards and a touchdown before departing.
Without him on the field, New Orleans can focus on San Fran's other weapons, such as Christian McCaffrey, Ricky Pearsall, and Jennings (if he suits up). If Purdy ends up being forced to miss this game, that could give the Saints a real shot at picking up a victory over the Niners.
At the end of the day, New Orleans is going to focus primarily on getting its own players ready for this matchup, rather than worrying about what's going on with its opponent. And yet, Kittle's absence will make things a tad bit easier, and you can bet the Saints will be keeping close tabs on the injury statuses of Purdy and Jennings as the week unfolds.
