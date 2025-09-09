Saints' Star Cameron Jordan Moves Up Prestigious List After Latest Feat
The New Orleans Saints' late rally in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals fell short, as they ended up suffering a 20-13 loss to open the new campaign. While losing is always bad in the NFL, star defensive end Cameron Jordan ended up moving up a prestigious list after another big outing for the Saints.
The 2025 campaign is Jordan's 15th year in the league, all of which have been spent with New Orleans. During that time, he's turned himself into one of the premier sack artists of his era, with his consistently high level of production earning him eight Pro Bowl and three All-Pro selections.
Even in year 15, Jordan is continuing to produce at a high level for the Saints. Against the Cardinals, he racked up two tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pass deflection, proving he's still a star, even at 26 years old. With his latest outing in the books, Jordan moved up into a tie for 20th place with Robert Mathis on the NFL's all-time sacks list.
Cameron Jordan set to continue moving up NFL's all-time sacks list
Assuming he gets at least 0.5 sacks throughout the remainder of the season, Jordan would break this tie with Mathis to make the No. 20 spot on this list his own. He may not be done moving up the list either, as he is within reaching distance of guys like Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and another Saints legend, Rickey Jackson.
With a strong performance in Week 1, New Orleans appears to be in the process of putting together a strong front seven on defense. With guys like Jordan, Carl Granderson, and Demario Davis leading the way, New Orleans is going to be a tough team to score on all season long.
As was the case last season, though, it won't matter if the offense can't put points on the board. Quarterback Spencer Rattler had a decent day under center, throwing for 214 yards and running for another 29, but it only yielded 13 points, which typically isn't enough to win games. New Orleans will look to earn its first victory in 2025 when it takes on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.
