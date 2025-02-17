NFL Mock Draft: Saints Pass On Ashton Jeanty, Draft Offensive All-American
The New Orleans Saints have quite a few holes to fill on their roster this offseason, but luckily for them, they have a top ten draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to help them land a franchise player.
The draft will be incredibly important for the Saints because they are deep in the negatives in terms of cap space, so free-agent additions will likely be few and far between
Nick Suss of The Tennessean recently put together a first-round mock draft for the upcoming NFL Draft. Instead of having the Saints select an offensive star like Luther Burden or Ashton Jeanty, Suss predicted New Orleans would draft Texas All-American offensive tackle Kelvin Banks. Suss listed the offensive line as one of the Saints' biggest needs and Banks would fill that hole in a huge way.
"The Saints opt for interior help rather than perimeter, even if there's equal urgency with the two needs. Banks very well could end up being the first tackle off the board in this class, and the Saints plug him in as a blindside protector for years to come."
This may not be the flashy pick that could turn the franchise around in one swift motion, but it would certainly fill a massive hole.
Banks, a one-time All American at Texas, has long been viewed as one of the best offensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft. He excels both in the run game and in pass protection.
If any first-year head coach is going to understand the importance on a strong offensive line, it's Kellen Moore, who migrates to New Orleans from the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
