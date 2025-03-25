Saints Shockingly Predicted To Steal $30 Million QB From Steelers
The New Orleans Saints have made a few big moves this offseason. They brought back talented edge rusher Chase Young while also holding onto Derek Carr and Cam Jordan.
But their offseason might not be done just yet. The Saints could still make quite a few more moves.
Grant White of Sports Grid recently made the shocking prediction that the Saints would sign free agent quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson is reportedly looking for a contract worth around $30 million.
"Russell Wilson's future in the NFL is shrouded in uncertainty as he enters a pivotal stage of his career," White wrote. "The key question is whether he will remain in Pittsburgh or if the seasoned quarterback will be on the move to what would be the fourth stop in his illustrious journey through the league. Despite the doubts, Wilson maintains that he still has valuable contributions to make on the field."
This prediction makes almost no sense on every level. First of all, the Saints don't have the $30 million per year that it would take to sign Wilson. They're among the worst-off teams in the league in terms of cap space.
The Saints don't need to add Wilson, either. They already have Carr, who's proved to be more than serviceable for New Orleans. Head coach Kellen Moore has spoken very highly of the veteran signal caller, too. It's unlikely the Saints would look to replace Carr when it's been a bit troublesome to keep him on the roster, cap space wise.
Wilson would likely decline a deal to the Saints. It's unlikely he would be willing to sign with a team that could potentially place him on the bench like the Denver Broncos did.
On all levels, this prediction makes no sense. Wilson likely won't head to New Orleans this offseason.
