Saints Shockingly Urged To Sign $45 Million Star Defensive Back
The New Orleans Saints have been pretty quiet this offseason. They've been handicapped by their horrible cap space situation. Still, there are a few moves the Saints could make to boost their roster to the next level in 2025.
Jaleel Grandberry of Who Dat Dish recently suggested the Saints should pursue 25-year-old free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. Samuel is projected to sign a four-year deal worth $45 million in free agency.
"New Orleans lost Paulson Adebo to the New York Giants during the first week of free agency, and this is after trading Marshon Lattimore during last season," Grandberry wrote. "That left the Saints with a thin cornerback room, with just two starting-caliber corners in Kool-Aid McKinstry and Alontae Taylor. The team did welcome back Isaac Yiadom on a three-year deal, but they still don’t have enough.
"That makes Asante Samuel Jr. a great option for the team. The veteran corner played and had success under Brandon Staley during their time with the Los Angeles Chargers, and now Staley is the DC in New Orleans. Samuel can come to the Saints and start, already knowing the new system."
With the Saints losing both Paulson Adebo and Marshon Lattimore in the last year, acquiring Samuel would make a lot of sense. But Samuel might be out of their price range. If New Orleans can afford him, this would be quite a massive upgrade.
In a dream world, the Saints would be able to sign Samuel and draft Michigan cornerback Will Johnson in the matter of a few months. This would completely turn the Saints' cornerback room back around.
