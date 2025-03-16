Saints Tabbed 'Best Fit' For $45 Million Intriguing Free Agent
The New Orleans Saints have been held hostage by the worst cap situation in the NFL for the last few years. This offseason, the Saints brought in a new coach with a new vision, so New Orleans has still brought in a few free agents despite its terrible cap situation.
One NFL writer believes the Saints could be primed to make a big splash.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently tabbed the Saints as one of the two best fits for free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. Samuel has played his entire four-year NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers. The 25-year-old is projected to sign for $45 million in free agency, per Spotrac.
"The best fits for Samuel might be teams that could use a coverage specialist and have some familiarity with the player. The Commanders and Saints happen to fit," Knox wrote. "New Orleans could use a quality cover corner after trading Marshon Lattimore at last year's trade deadline.
"The Saints also employ Kellen Moore as their head coach and Brandon Staley as their defensive coordinator. Staley was L.A.'s head coach for most of Samuel's first three seasons—he was fired partway through the 2023 campaign. Moore was the Chargers' offensive coordinator in 2023."
The connections between Samuel and the Saints are striking. It's also interesting that the young defensive back hasn't received much more attention in free agency. The lack of demand for him has opened the door for New Orleans to potentially land him.
But the Saints are still in a horrible cap situation. If Samuel is going to land a deal close to his projection, it's tough to imagine the Saints will be the ones signing him.
