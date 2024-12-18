BREAKING: Saints Sign Former LSU Great For Running Back Depth
The New Orleans Saints are signing former Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. This was first reported on Wednesday afternoon by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football and since announced as an official move by the team.
Alvin Kamara, the Saints leading rusher, suffered a groin injury during last week's loss against Washington. The injury puts Kamara's status in major doubt when the 5-9 Saints play at the 10-4 Green Bay Packers this Monday night.
With Kamara's availability in serious question, New Orleans is extremely thin in their backfield. Taysom Hill is already out for the rest of the year, leaving the team with often-injured Kendre Miller, ineffective Jamaal Williams, and inexperienced/ineffective Jordan Mims.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Edwards-Helaire, 25, was selected in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He played collegiately at LSU, where he rushed for 2,103 yards and added 595 more as a receiver while scoring 24 touchdowns in three years.
Edwards-Helaire had his best production during the Tigers 2019 National Championship season. He rushed for 1,414 yards and an SEC-best 16 touchdowns while catching 55 passes for 453 yards and another score.
In four years with the Chiefs, Edwards-Helaire ran for 1,845 yards and 12 touchdowns with four 100-yard outings and a 4.2 average per carry. He also had 89 receptions for 765 yards and an additional seven touchdowns. As a rookie, Edwards-Helaire led Kansas City with 803 yards rushing for the eventual Super Bowl LV runner-up.
Various injuries caused Edwards-Helaire to miss 16 regular season contests between 2021 and 2023. However, he was still a key contributor to the Chiefs back-to-back Super Bowl championships the last two years.
Edwards-Helaire had yet to play in a regular season contest this season for the 13-1 Chiefs. Kansas City released him on Tuesday. He is in the final year of his rookie contract.
John Hendrix of the Saints News Network confirmed that New Orleans has initially signed Edwards-Helaire to their practice squad. To make room, the Saints announced that they have released DT Kendal Vickers.
Alvin Kamara's status will be watched closely this week, as the Saints do have an extra day of preparation before facing Green Bay. Expect New Orleans to give strong consideration to elevating Edwards-Helaire to the active roster for their Monday night matchup against the Packers.